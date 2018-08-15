Nawaz, Maryam celebrate I-Day with prisoners in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz celebrated Independence Day with the prisoners at Adiala Jail by cutting and distributing three cakes among the inmates of prison.

Nawaz sought permission from Adiala Jail authorities to celebrate Independence Day which was accorded.

On the desire of Nawaz, his daughter and some prisoners cut the cake in his lockup.

The sources said Nawaz and his daughter looked confident and mingled with the prisoners.

Sources said jail administration had deployed police personnel in the face of security concerns.

The celebrations continued for 30 minutes and later the policemen sent Maryam and prisoners to their respective barracks.