PAF celebrates Independence Day with dignity

LAHORE: Independence Day was celebrated in Lahore with zeal and fervour. Special prayers were held at mosques and churches for prosperity of the country.

People of all ages turned to roads and busy intersections popping balloons, honking horns and dancing. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at different venues of metropolitan city on the eve of Independence Day. Pakistan Air Force joined hands with the nation to celebrate 71st Independence Day of the country with due fervour and dignity. The Day commenced with offering of special “Dua’” in mosques of Pakistan Air Force all over the country after the Fajar prayers. All Airmen and Civilian staff of Pakistan Air Force assembled at their respective bases, units and headquarters to recite national anthem.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Headquarters, Central Air Command, and Pakistan Air Force at Lahore. Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, hoisted national flag and read out the Air Chief’s message of the day.

On the auspicious day of independence, similar ceremonies were also held at all PAF Air Commands, Air Bases and other establishments.

To create interfaith harmony and sense of brotherhood, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) arranged a ceremony to celebrate Independent Day with Hindus, Sikhs and other minority groups. Flag was hoisted and a cake was cut on the occasion. ETPB Secretary said: “Freedom is a blessing. We should respect every citizen without any discrimination of religion, colour and creed. Kalyan Singh said Pakistan is a motherland of all people. We sacrificed for the country.