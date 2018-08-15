Campuses celebrate I-Day with pledge to work for country’s prosperity

LAHORE: The educational institutions of the provincial metropolis celebrated 71st Independence Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm by organising various activities, particularly national flag hoisting ceremonies on Tuesday.

A graceful flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Punjab University’s College of Art and Design (PUCAD), Old Campus in which Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest while deans of faculties, principals, directors and faculty members and a large number students and children were present.

The PUCAD students also presented national songs in connection with Independence Day celebrations. The audience lauded the students’ captivating performance. The VC announced Rs50,000 cash prizes for the students who presented national songs and Rs2,000 for lower grade staff including guards and gardeners each.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Niaz said higher education sector must play its role to bring Pakistan among the comity of developed countries. He also announced to set up Social Entrepreneurship Centre for resolving social problems.

The VC said: “Our ancestors sacrificed their lives for the creation of our homeland. Dr Niaz further said Pakistan Army had faced various challenges for strengthening Pakistan and the nation paid homage to their sacrifices for saving the homeland from enemies. He said Pakistan-China friendship was unprecedented and both the countries would make their relations stronger further.

The Government College University (GCU) academia also celebrated the Independence Day with the traditional zeal and zest, and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the day-long celebrations by planting a sapling at the university’s Bukhari Lawns, which was followed by a grand flag-hoisting ceremony and parliamentary debate among the university's orators on the topic of “Pakistan is progressing in the right direction.” Addressing the ceremony, Prof Hassan Shah laid stress on strengthening national institutions of the country. He said extremism and high population growth were the biggest challenges to the country. “In 1947, we were just 32 million but now our population has exceeded 200 million,” he added.

Earlier, the VC along with academic heads hoisted the national flag in university's Bukhari Auditorium while the entire GCU faculty and staff were in attendance. Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) also celebrated the Independence Day starting with flag hoisting ceremony which was followed by three major events – a cake cutting ceremony; march past by student council and tree plantation.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor also announce establishing a taskforce to make Pakistan green and asked the taskforce to achieve the target of planting 10,000 trees in all campuses in this season. In her address, Dr Farkhanda Manzoor highlighted the importance of education to build a strong and stable Pakistan.

The University of Education also celebrated the Independence Day with national fervour and zeal at all campuses of the university. The central flag hoisting ceremony was held at the main campus of University of Education, Township where the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam hoisted the national flag. All the directors/principals, faculty members and staff of the university was present on that occasion.

Similarly, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) celebrated the 71st Independence Day with zeal and zest. The university’s main campus was fully decorated with illumination, national flags, portraits of national leaders and banners etc.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at UET main auditorium hall. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was the chief guest. The ceremony was connected with programme held in Islamabad Convention Centre and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid hoisted the national flag followed by National Anthem.

Addressing the participants, Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid said: “Pakistan was our motherland and we should own it by performing our duties with sense of responsibility. It is matter of pride that in Muslim Ummah we are the only atomic power and have rich and diverse culture, climate and talent. It must be properly used for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.”

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) also celebrated the Independence Day in a befitting manner and organised various activities to mark the day.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for our martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country. A flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the national flag while faculty members, staff and students attended in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day and asked them to work hard with honesty and dedication for the progress of the university and the country.

Various competitions including gun shooting, archery, national songs among the university employees and students while tug of war, musical chair, and patriotic songs contests were arranged among children of university employees.

Prof Pasha along with Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani distributed trophies and prizes among all the contest winners.

Virtual University (VU) also celebrated the Independence Day and organised different activities to mark the day. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) also organised flag hoisting ceremonies in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. The Institute’s buildings were decorated with vibrant illuminations, national flags, portraits of the national founders, banners and buntings to give a festive look. The ceremonies were attended by President ICAP, Vice Presidents, Past Presidents, Council Member and professionals from the fraternity of chartered accountants, finance and business. The ceremonies began with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by national anthem. Similarly, public sector schools and colleges and other private educational institutions organised different ceremonies to celebrate the day.

UHS: The staff and students of University of Health Sciences (UHS) celebrated the 71st Independence Day with national enthusiasm.

According to a press release, the celebration started with a flag hoisting ceremony. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram hoisted the flag. Dr Zahid Pervaiz and Lahore Women Chamber of Commerce President Falahat Imran were also present on the occasion.

The VC said that there was a need to revive the true spirit of Pakistan Movement which remained the foundation stone of the country. He said that everyone must perform his duty with devotion.

PHEC: Higher Education Commission, Punjab Chairman Prof Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din visited King Edward Medical University on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, PHEC chairman had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, deans and heads of departments.

In his presidential address, he congratulated all the participants on the Independence Day and highlighted the role of educational institutions in strengthening and progress of the country. He emphasised on quality education and research and offered every possible corporation in this regard. He inaugurated a newly-built library of 500 seats for the university students and an examination hall for 1,000 students. Prior to this, the KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal hoisted the national flag in the presence of Chief Executive of Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Registrar KEMU Prof Irshad Husain Qureshi, all the Deans and the university staff. All the participants prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.