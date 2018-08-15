Independence Day

At the age of 94, I am grateful for enjoying all the 71 Independence Day celebrations of my beloved country. However, this year, the day brought with it something new. The newly-elected members of the 15th NA took oath on August 13. The glimpses of the unity and maturity of newly-elected members with different ideologies lifted one to the height of happiness. It was most pleasurable and memorable moment to see the third consecutive democratically-elected government. It is hoped that parliamentarians will work for building a prosperous Pakistan.

The members of the NA must set an example of unity and hard working for generations to follow. They should not dig past in their speeches just for point scoring but participate in the proceedings of the NA and submit their proposals for the betterment of the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

*****

August 14 is our Independence Day and should be celebrated, but it does not mean that we set aside all social values and roam and run in streets in a way that the whole life is jeopardised. It is irony of fate that we always show indecency on all festivals. One thing I would like to remind Pakistanis is that Quaid-e-Azam always observed ‘discipline’ and expected the same from all.

The Quaid’s dictum ‘unity, faith and discipline’ is the foundation on which the character building of young generation will stand. Let us observe discipline and respect for others on this particular day to show the rest of world that we are a civilised and educated nation.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

*****

The nation celebrated 72nd Independence Day with enthusiasm. The day reminds the nation about the sacrifices and struggles made to get freedom. The day also leads one to self-accountability. It is time to weigh our gains and losses. This time the day has a special significance because it is the first time that the third consecutive democratically-elected government will be seen in parliament. On this day, we need to remind our younger generation about the objectives and goals for which Pakistan came into being.

The founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, dreamt of the land where everyone would have equal opportunities to enjoy a peaceful and prosperous life. At the moment, the country is up against numerous internal and external challenges. The new government is required to improve our ties with our neighbouring countries and strive hard to bring peace and tranquillity to the entire region. Instead of relying on foreign aids, we need to strengthen our domestic industries to mark our economic growth.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali