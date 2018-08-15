Food security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s per acre farm production is actually one-third of what is produced in developed countries. This is because the country doesn’t use latest agriculture technologies to grow crop.
The PTI-led government should implement the agriculture innovation policy of Pakistan on a priority basis as this decision will provide maximum benefits to our country.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
