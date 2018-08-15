Times are changing

It was largely expected that the new members of the PMLN, who were attending the oath-taking ceremony, would chant slogans for their caged lion. But not a single member remembered his/her Quaid – the three-time PM.

It is shameful how easily people change loyalties when somebody is out of power. This was the primary duty of Shahbaz Sharif to coordinate the party’s protest at the beginning of the session. It reflects poorly on our politicians who are so selfish that they forget their leaders too soon.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi