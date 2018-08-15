No schedule for loadshedding

This is to draw the attention of the Nepra authorities and the KE management to the problem of unscheduled loadshedding. The situation was bearable for residents when the KE authorities were following a fixed schedule for loadshedding.

However, since July 29 residents of Soldier Bazaar are experiencing unscheduled loadshedding during early morning hours for at least one hour. The authorities concerned should take notice of the matter at the earliest.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi