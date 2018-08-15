Pompeo hopes to strengthen US-Pak ties

Ag APP

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expressed the hope that the ties between the US and Pakistan would be further strengthened.

In a statement issued by the US State Department, Pompeo extended best wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan on the country Independence Day.

He recalled that for more than seven decades, “the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our two peoples”. “In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to mark the day, which was followed by a brief commemorative event. A message from the President of Pakistan was also read out.

The embassy also held a cultural event later in the day, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani Americans and the US officials. In his remarks, Ambassador Siddiqui extended warm greetings to Pakistani Americans and expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the development of their motherland.

The ambassador commended the efforts of the Pakistani Americans in building strong relations between Pakistan and the United States, both at the government as well as at the people’s level. He expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the future development of Pakistan and the US-Pak relations.

He said that further improving ties between Pakistan and the United States was his top priority, and extended his full support to the Pakistani Americans in their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the US.