Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Top Story

August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pompeo hopes to strengthen US-Pak ties

Ag APP

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expressed the hope that the ties between the US and Pakistan would be further strengthened.

In a statement issued by the US State Department, Pompeo extended best wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan on the country Independence Day.

He recalled that for more than seven decades, “the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our two peoples”. “In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to mark the day, which was followed by a brief commemorative event. A message from the President of Pakistan was also read out.

The embassy also held a cultural event later in the day, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani Americans and the US officials. In his remarks, Ambassador Siddiqui extended warm greetings to Pakistani Americans and expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the development of their motherland.

The ambassador commended the efforts of the Pakistani Americans in building strong relations between Pakistan and the United States, both at the government as well as at the people’s level. He expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the future development of Pakistan and the US-Pak relations.

He said that further improving ties between Pakistan and the United States was his top priority, and extended his full support to the Pakistani Americans in their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the US.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat