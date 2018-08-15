CITY PULSE: Azadi

The Artciti gallery is hosting an exclusive exhibition of paintings, titled ‘Azadi’, featuring works by Rida Kazmi from August 14 to August 18. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Ankahi

The Canvas Gallery is hosting ‘Ankahi’, a solo art exhibition featuring works by Munawar Ali Syed, from August 13 to August 25. An alumni of Lahore’s prestigious National College of Arts, the artist is a faculty member of the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture and the University of Karachi. He has participated in numerous public and private shows at home and abroad. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Figuratively Speaking

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting a collage of brain-teasing abstractions under the title ‘Figuratively Speaking’ by five young artists, namely Ammama Malik, Anas Abro, Ayesha Naveed, Faten Suleman and Hassan Shah Gillani, until August 25. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Kyun Nikala?

A play titled ‘Kyun Nikala?’, which is written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be held from August 14 to August 27 at the Arts Council. Call 021-38781654 for more information.