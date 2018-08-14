PPP to strengthen democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is a democratic party and will continue to struggle to strengthen the democracy and supremacy of the Parliament.

“Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and thousands of the party workers have sacrificed their lives for the democracy and through their sacrifices they give a message to the people that they should defend the democracy and tolerate the difficulties for the democracy,” he said while addressing the party workers at Zardari house here Monday after taking oath as a Member of National Assembly and started his parliamentary career.

Bilawal said that he was proud of the brevity and struggle of PPP workers for the democracy in the country and they were holders of a great history and legacy.

“I am proud of the party workers as no other party can have workers as devoted, dedicated and fearless as PPP,” he said. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto held deep compassion for the downtrodden masses. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would struggle for the rights of the people and democracy.