Independence Day Jeep Rally kicks off

PESHAWAR: A caravan of 52 jeeps on Monday left for Mansehra from Peshawar to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Organised by the Frontier 4x4 Club, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Hazara Division commissioner, around 52 jeeps started the rally from Motorway M-1, Peshawar to Mansehra.

Tourist Information Centres (TICs) General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed and Frontier 4x4 Club President Babar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Besides others, Provincial Assembly Members Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai also participated in the Independence Jeep & Bike Rally.

Talking to the media, the MPAs said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots. They said now scores of people come from abroad and across the country to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to experience the beauty it has to offer.

The 20 mountain bikes will join the rally at Hasanabdal point from where they will proceed to Abbottabad.

Upon reaching Abbottabad, the participants of vehicular march will stay there for some time and then start march towards Mansehra. The marchers will spend a night in Mansehra.

The caravan of jeeps and motorbikes will start rally from Mansehra to Haripur today, where a function would be held to highlight the sacrifices of our forefathers.

The organizers said that huge fireworks would also be carried out at the concluding ceremony in Haripur.