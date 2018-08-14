England stay unchanged for 3rd Test

LONDON: Ben Stokes was again omitted as England named an unchanged 13-man squad on Monday for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge starting Saturday, where victory would see them clinch the series.

Stokes’ ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol saw him left out by England as they thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match campaign.

However, a brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes’ position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.

“The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes’ availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded,” the statement said.Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who took Stokes’ place, starred with both bat and ball in a man-of-the-match display at Lord’s.

Woakes made 137 not out, his maiden Test century, and also took four wickets as England overpowered India, the world’s top-ranked Test side.

By naming the same squad, England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played at Lord’s.

England’s third Test squad: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter.

Meanwhile, India’s media on Monday lashed out at “abysmal batting” that led to a crushing innings defeat by England in the second Test.

Mail Today called India’s performance a “humiliating defeat” while The Hindu newspaper’s headline said “Another abysmal batting display sends India to its doom” after the team were bowled out for 107 and 130.

Indian writers lambasted India’s batsmen while hailing England’s pace spearhead James Anderson who took nine wickets in the match.

A Hindustan Times headline read: “India shamed at Lord’s as bastmen surrender again”.“For the World No 1 Test team that vowed to play aggressive cricket, its credentials in tough overseas conditions lay tattered amid a batting crisis,” the newspaper added.

The Times of India headlined its story “India turn paupers at Lord’s.” It hailed Anderson as England’s “crafty maestro.”India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the England pacemen and Chris Woakes for his 137 not out.

“An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.“We’ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India.”

While India’s captain Virat Kohli offered no excuses for the capitulation, Indian commentators highlighted how the Indian top order has faltered in all four Test innings so far with opener Murali Vijay getting a pair at Lord’s and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failing to fire.

Former Test batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter that “caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw, saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight.

“Hopefully lessons are learned quickly and the rest of the batsmen start applying themselves going forward.”Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said: “The new ball is a big factor overseas. When the openers blunt the new ball, they give life to the middle order.“India is getting nothing from its openers and that is where the comeback, if there is one, has to start.”