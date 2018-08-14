PPP to strengthen democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is a democratic party and will continue to struggle to strengthen the democracy and supremacy of the Parliament. “Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and thousands of the party workers have sacrificed their lives for the democracy and through their sacrifices they give a message to the people that they should defend the democracy and tolerate the difficulties for the democracy,” he said while addressing the party workers at Zardari house here Monday after taking oath as a Member of National Assembly and started his parliamentary career.