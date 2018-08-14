Lahore to Sahiwal cycle race on 18th

LAHORE: An open road cycle race from Lahore to Sahiwal will be held on August 18 to celebrate the Independence Day. All arrangements have been finalised for the smooth conduct of the race. The race will start at 8.30 am from Punjab Stadium Ferozepur Road. Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan will be chief guest at the opening ceremony. The race will reach Sahiwal around 1 pm where Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Akbar Murad and President Sahiwal Cycling Association Ch Naeem Nisar will receive the race at finish point.