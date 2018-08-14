Suspected terrorist held with explosives

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police foiled a sabotage bid on the Independence Day and arrested an alleged terrorist with explosives and detonators.

An official of the CTD said on Monday that the agency, while acting on a tip-off, arrested one Rahmanullah from the Ring Road near the Kohat Road and recovered an improvised explosive device and hundreds of detonators from him. The bomb disposal unit experts were called, who defused the IED.

Officials said the terrorists were planning an attack. Those arrested were shifted to an unknown place for interrogation.