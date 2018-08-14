Australian envoy greets Pakistanis

Islamabad Australia’s High Commissioner, Margaret Adamson has issued a statement marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, says a press release.

“I congratulate the people and Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. Pakistan has seen momentous changes during its 71 years of nationhood and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout this period. We will continue to stand with the people of Pakistan in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country.

I am confident our partnerships in education, trade, development and our sporting and cultural ties will only continue to strengthen. I am grateful for the contribution made to Australia by our Pakistani diaspora who play an integral role in our vibrant multicultural society and in fostering people-to-people links between our two countries.