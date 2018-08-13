‘Independence Jeep Rally’ today

PESHAWAR: The caravan of 50 jeeps and 20 mountain bikes will leave for Mansehra from Peshawar to mark the Independence Day celebrations today.

Organised by the Frontier 4x4 Club, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Hazara Division commissioner, around 50 jeeps and 20 mountain bikes will start rally from Motorway M-1, Peshawar to Mansehra.

Upon reaching Abbottabad, the participants of vehicular march will stay there for some time to take rest and then start rally towards Mansehra. The marchers will spend night in Mansehra.

The caravan of jeeps and motorbikes will start rally from Mansehra to Haripur on August 14, where a function would be held to highlight the sacrifices of our forefathers for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.