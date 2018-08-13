PTI delegation calls on Ayaz Sadiq

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met outgoing speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here Sunday and discussed with him various issues including the upcoming session of National Assembly and matters related to general election held on July 25.

Talking to the media after the meeting, PTI spokesman and MNA-elect Fawad Chaudhry said it was vision of Imran Khan to take along the opposition on national issues and parliamentary matters.

"We need unity to overcome challenges facing the country," he added.

The spokesperson said the PTI wanted all political parties to move forward with it as the party considered it essential for a good working relationship. He said Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be solved only through unity.

The system will not move ahead if parties would not work together, he said and appreciated decision of major parties to become part of the Parliament.

"The decision of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others to come to the Parliament is a good gesture."

PTI MNA-elect Asad Qaisar said Pakistan was facing numerous security and economic challenges and the PTI wanted a working relationship with other parties.

Ayaz Sadiq said PTI wanted to move forward on the issues in consultation with other parties. The PTI also expressed its willingness to hear reservations of the opposition on election, he added.

He said the PTI came with an invitation for the oath-taking ceremony of the prime minister.

Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood and other PTI leaders were also part of the delegation that met Ayaz Sadiq.

Fawad Chaudhry said that no one had any objection to the accountability process as it was part of the Constitution.

Nominated NA speaker Asad Qaisar said the PTI wanted to strengthen working relationship.

Afterwards, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah.