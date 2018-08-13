Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI delegation calls on Ayaz Sadiq

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met outgoing speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here Sunday and discussed with him various issues including the upcoming session of National Assembly and matters related to general election held on July 25.

Talking to the media after the meeting, PTI spokesman and MNA-elect Fawad Chaudhry said it was vision of Imran Khan to take along the opposition on national issues and parliamentary matters.

"We need unity to overcome challenges facing the country," he added.

The spokesperson said the PTI wanted all political parties to move forward with it as the party considered it essential for a good working relationship. He said Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be solved only through unity.

The system will not move ahead if parties would not work together, he said and appreciated decision of major parties to become part of the Parliament.

"The decision of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others to come to the Parliament is a good gesture."

PTI MNA-elect Asad Qaisar said Pakistan was facing numerous security and economic challenges and the PTI wanted a working relationship with other parties.

Ayaz Sadiq said PTI wanted to move forward on the issues in consultation with other parties. The PTI also expressed its willingness to hear reservations of the opposition on election, he added.

He said the PTI came with an invitation for the oath-taking ceremony of the prime minister.

Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood and other PTI leaders were also part of the delegation that met Ayaz Sadiq.

Fawad Chaudhry said that no one had any objection to the accountability process as it was part of the Constitution.

Nominated NA speaker Asad Qaisar said the PTI wanted to strengthen working relationship.

Afterwards, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'