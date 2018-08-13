RAW, Daesh working to damage Pak sovereignty: Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Rehman Malik lashes at Indian regime for harbouring Daesh. In a series of tweets, the Chairman Senate Committee on Interior lashed out at Modi’s government for harbouring international terror outfit. The PPP senator took to twitter and said European Union’s research report clearly shows that India is launching terrorists in Pakistan. Pl watch EU report confirming the Indian support to Diesh in Afghanistan. It proves beyond doubt that India is sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan by using Diesh via Afghanistan. I made RAW, Daesh nexus public six months back, Malik tweeted. PM Modi u r a real hypocrite as while u r supporting ISIS in Afghanistan & sponsoring terrorism in Pak via U have no business to tell Imran khan to finish terrorists from Pakistan. Modi, stop playing odd games with us, U R heading a terrorist State the same ISIS will bite u back, Malik added. He said India is using Daesh against Pakistan via Afghanistan while RAW and Daesh are working in tandem to cause damage to Pakistan’s sovereignty. The PPP leader said he has warned the nation long ago about nexus of Daesh and RAW against Pakistan. He said Indian PM is promoting state terrorism himself thus he has no right to ask Imran Khan to eradicate terrorism in Pakistan.