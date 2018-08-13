Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP to play role of strong opposition: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday announced that the PPP will play the role of a strong democratic opposition inside Parliament and focus on the people's issue.

He said this while co-chairing a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Party with former president Asif Ali Zardari here.

The party’s MNAs-elect attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal said the PPP was resolute in its ideology and slogan that it will fulfill the promises made by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to save Pakistan.

"The PPP politics is based on issues concerning the people of Pakistan. Pakistan needs tolerance, peace and progress and the PPP will fulfill the aspirations of people of Pakistan," he said.

Bilawal said the PPP will raise issues of people in Parliament and tread the path of democracy and continue to fight for the rights of people.

During chit chat with reporters, Bilawal parried a question when asked if his party will vote for Shahbaz Sharif. When a reporter asked Zardari if the opposition will remain united in Parliament, he told the questioner that things will come out in the open soon.

Zardari said the PPP will continue to strengthen democracy. He said the PPP always achieved excellent results in Sindh and now it was focused on Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said South Punjab province was the PPP’s mission and it wanted South Punjab to develop and prosper.

He said the PPP will follow its manifesto from the opposition benches.

Felicitating the newly elected members, he said: “We all have to work together so that the last victory will be of people of Pakistan.”

Secretary General PPPP Farhatullah Babar, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, opposition leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala, spokesman for the PPP Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, political secretary to the former president Rukhsana Bangash, spokesman for former president Amir Fida Paracha, Jamil Soomro and Fouzia Habib were also present on the occasion.

Talking with newsmen, Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP will do the politics of issues in Parliament and will enter Parliament with a new resolve.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will starts his parliamentary innings by taking oath today," he said.

He said the PPP struggle for democracy and Parliament will take a new historical turn on Monday (today) when the future leader of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath.

He said the PPP will go to Parliament despite having serious reservations about the general elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'