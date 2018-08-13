Schools ready themselves for I-Day

Islamabad : With the country's 71st Independence Day just a day away, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 like other educational institutions of the capital city has readied itself for the celebrations.

The college administration has constituted various committees to organise a week-long celebrations.

On the August 14 morning, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held. It will be followed by speeches on the Pakistan Movement.