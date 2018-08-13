An unfulfilled dream

This August 14 will mark 71 years to Pakistan. Preparations are in full swing to express loyalty and love for our beloved country. But on this Independence Day we must ask ourselves a question: is this the Pakistan Jinnah struggled for?

Jinnah’s dream was to create a homeland where Muslims could live in harmony with non-Muslims, where everyone got their due rights, where justice would prevail and where national interests would not get precedence over human rights and democracy. Unfortunately, our leaders have rendered Jinnah’s dream incomplete, and have instead made Pakistan a country that exports terrorism and abuses human rights.

Mohammad Tabassum Malhan

Ghotki