PCB chair

It is expected that prime minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan, will take the oath of office on August 18, and will expectedly remove all the political appointees of the previous government, as per the norm. But when we talk of political appointments, the name of current PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, comes to mind. He has done enough in his tenure for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. He not only founded the much-appreciated Pakistan Super League (PSL). In addition to inviting foreign players to the country, we also saw international teams, such as Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, visit Pakistan after at least eight years.

In his tenure as PCB chairman, the Pakistan cricket team also topped the world rankings for Test and T20 matches, and won several other accolades. All this success is undoubtedly owed to Najam Sethi’s administrative abilities. If meritocracy is Imran Khan’s manifesto then Sethi should be allowed to continue as head of the PCB.

Rana Waqas

Lahore