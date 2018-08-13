Champions Lokomotiv stumble again at promoted Orenburg

MOSCOW: Reigning Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow slumped to a 1-0 defeat by promoted Orenburg on Sunday as their stuttering start to the domestic season continued.

Andrea Chukanov hit an injury-time winner for Orenburg as they climbed to second behind Spartak Moscow, with Lokomotiv languishing in 14th with just two points from three games.Lokomotiv substitute Jefferson Farfan thought he had secured a first victory of the season for his side in the 90th minute, only for the Peruvian’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Orenburg then caught the visitors on the counter-attack, with Chukanov slamming a magnificent 25-yard strike into the top left-hand corner for a shock win.

“It’s a very honourable win over the reigning champions,” Orenburg head coach Vladimir Fedotov said. “I believe it will do my young players good. I am very grateful for their brave performance.”

In Sunday’s other match, 10-man Arsenal Tula battled back from a goal down to beat visitors Akhmat Grozny 3-1.Midfielder Oleg Ivanov put Akhmat 1-0 up in the 39th minute just before Arsenal were reduced to 10 men after Kantemir Berkhamov was sent off for a second booking.

But the hosts battled back after the interval as Montenegrin forward Luka Djordjevic and midfielder Zelimkhan Bakayev both scored within the space of four minutes to give Arsenal the lead.Substitute striker Daniil Lesovoi added a third goal in the fifth minute of injury time to secure Arsenal’s first win of the season.

“Today my players showed strong character and the desire to win,” Arsenal manager Oleg Kononov said. “Lady Luck was also on our side today.”