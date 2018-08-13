Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Navy win Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Navy won the Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Sunday.

In the 3-position Rifle event for men and women combined, all three medals went to Navy. Ghufran Adil won gold medal, Nadra Raees took silver, and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir grabbed bronze medal.

In the Big Bore Pistol event for men (amateur), Navy collected all three medals. Junaid won gold, Ayan Amir silver, and Zeeshan Hussain bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for men, Navy’s Uzair Ahmed won gold medal and Kaleemullah Khan of PAF took silver. Azeem ur Rehman of SRA grabbed bronze medal.

In the Trap Olympic event, Amir Iqbal of Army won gold and Usman Sadiq of SRA took silver. Zafar ul Haq of Army grabbed bronze medal.

In the Air Pistol event for men (junior), all three medals went to Navy. Haseeb Niaz won gold, M Arsalan silver, and Zeeshan Ramzan bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for women (junior), Navy’s Rabia Kabir won gold, Nubaira Babur silver, and Rasam Gul bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for men (youth), Navy’s Amir Ali won gold, Zarnain Farid silver, and Essam Waqar took bronze medal.

In the Air Pistol event for women (youth), Navy’s Rubab Ali won gold, Ayesha Javed silver, and Muneeza Manzoor took bronze medal.

In the Air Rifle event for men (youth), Navy’s Farrukh Hamayun won gold, Ehtisham-ul-Haq silver, and Talha Omair bronze.

In the Air Rifle event for women (youth), Navy’s Fatima Aftab won gold, Aleesha Ghufran silver, and Malaika Ghaffar took bronze medal.

In the Air Rifle event for women (junior), Navy’s Aqsa Ghufran won gold, Saba Mehmood silver, and Rakh ur Nisa clinched bronze.

In the Air Rifle event for men (junior), Navy’s Inamullah won gold, Talha Khalid won silver, and Hamza Khan secured bronze medal.

In the .22 Open Sight Rifle event for women, Navy’s Mehwish Saeed won gold, Mehak Fatima silver, and Sara Saleem grabbed bronze medal.

In the .22 Open Sight Rifle event for men, Navy’s Hassan Abbas and Ghazanfar Abbas won gold and silver medals, respectively. Noman Khan of SRA took bronze medal.

The best shooter of the tournament was Navy’s Ghufran Adil who won two gold medals and one silver.

At the end of the championship, Navy stood at the top with 63 medals: 20 gold, 24 silver, 19 bronze.

Army stood second with seven medals: four gold and three bronze.

Sindh won five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze.

Punjab won three medals: one gold, one silver, one bronze.

PAF secured two medals: one gold, one silver.

Rangers won one gold and Baluchistan grabbed one silver medal.

SSU and Karachi each secured one bronze medal each. ASF failed to win any medal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan