Navy win Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Navy won the Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Sunday.

In the 3-position Rifle event for men and women combined, all three medals went to Navy. Ghufran Adil won gold medal, Nadra Raees took silver, and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir grabbed bronze medal.

In the Big Bore Pistol event for men (amateur), Navy collected all three medals. Junaid won gold, Ayan Amir silver, and Zeeshan Hussain bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for men, Navy’s Uzair Ahmed won gold medal and Kaleemullah Khan of PAF took silver. Azeem ur Rehman of SRA grabbed bronze medal.

In the Trap Olympic event, Amir Iqbal of Army won gold and Usman Sadiq of SRA took silver. Zafar ul Haq of Army grabbed bronze medal.

In the Air Pistol event for men (junior), all three medals went to Navy. Haseeb Niaz won gold, M Arsalan silver, and Zeeshan Ramzan bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for women (junior), Navy’s Rabia Kabir won gold, Nubaira Babur silver, and Rasam Gul bronze.

In the Air Pistol event for men (youth), Navy’s Amir Ali won gold, Zarnain Farid silver, and Essam Waqar took bronze medal.

In the Air Pistol event for women (youth), Navy’s Rubab Ali won gold, Ayesha Javed silver, and Muneeza Manzoor took bronze medal.

In the Air Rifle event for men (youth), Navy’s Farrukh Hamayun won gold, Ehtisham-ul-Haq silver, and Talha Omair bronze.

In the Air Rifle event for women (youth), Navy’s Fatima Aftab won gold, Aleesha Ghufran silver, and Malaika Ghaffar took bronze medal.

In the Air Rifle event for women (junior), Navy’s Aqsa Ghufran won gold, Saba Mehmood silver, and Rakh ur Nisa clinched bronze.

In the Air Rifle event for men (junior), Navy’s Inamullah won gold, Talha Khalid won silver, and Hamza Khan secured bronze medal.

In the .22 Open Sight Rifle event for women, Navy’s Mehwish Saeed won gold, Mehak Fatima silver, and Sara Saleem grabbed bronze medal.

In the .22 Open Sight Rifle event for men, Navy’s Hassan Abbas and Ghazanfar Abbas won gold and silver medals, respectively. Noman Khan of SRA took bronze medal.

The best shooter of the tournament was Navy’s Ghufran Adil who won two gold medals and one silver.

At the end of the championship, Navy stood at the top with 63 medals: 20 gold, 24 silver, 19 bronze.

Army stood second with seven medals: four gold and three bronze.

Sindh won five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze.

Punjab won three medals: one gold, one silver, one bronze.

PAF secured two medals: one gold, one silver.

Rangers won one gold and Baluchistan grabbed one silver medal.

SSU and Karachi each secured one bronze medal each. ASF failed to win any medal.