Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

World

AFP
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Crash of lira ‘political plot’ against Turkey

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday slammed the crash of the lira amid a widening spat with the United States as a "political plot" and said his country would instead seek new markets and new allies.

"The aim of the operation is to make Turkey surrender in all areas from finance to politics. We are once again facing a political, underhand plot. With God’s permission we will overcome this," Erdogan told his party members in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

The embattled Turkish lira tumbled over 16 percent to new record lows against the dollar as strains with the United States intensified over a number of issues including the detention of a pastor as well as Washington’s cooperation with Syrian Kurdish militia force in the fight against Islamic State.

"We can only say ‘good-bye’ to anyone who sacrifices its strategic partnership and a half century alliance with a country of 81 million for the sake of relations with terror groups," Erdogan said.

"You dare to sacrifice 81-million Turkey for a priest who is linked to terror groups?" US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey, which pushed the Turkish lira to new historic lows against the dollar. The White House said the newly imposed sanctions would take effect from August 13.

Turkey remains at loggerheads with the United States in one of the worst spats between the two Nato allies in years over the detention for the last two years of American pastor Andrew Brunson and a host of other issues.

"We will give our answer, by shifting to new markets, new partnerships and new alliances, to the one who waged an economic war against the entire world and also included our country," Erdogan said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan