Oath-taking of MPs today

ISLAMABAD: The president has summoned the session of the National Assembly today (Monday) at 10:00am. The day will mark a successful transition to the third parliament in a row. The newly-elected members of the National Assembly would take oath on the first day.

Outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will administer oath to them. Election for the speaker and deputy speaker as well as Leader of the House will also take place during the session.

Meanwhile, the first sessions of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies have also been summoned today at 10:00am. The Punjab governor has summoned the first session of the provincial assembly on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai has also summoned the session of the Balochistan Assembly today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced distribution of seats reserved for women and minorities, raising the total number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seats in the National Assembly to 158.

According to the ECP, nine out of 13 independent winning candidates joined the PTI, swelling the total number of PTI's general seats to 125. Following the formula laid down in the Constitution, the PTI has now been allotted as many as 28 reserved women and five minority seats in the National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the second biggest party with 64 general seats. The party will get two minority seats and 16 women seats, taking its final tally to 82 seats in the 342-member house.

The Pakistan People’s Party was a distant third with 42 general seats. According to the ECP, the PPP now has a total of 53 seats after being allotted two seats reserved for minorities and nine reserved for women. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MWM) will have 15 members in the house with 12 general seats, two women and a minority member.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan secured seven seats in the house with six general seats and one women seat. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's seat share stands at five, with four general and one woman reserved seat.

Balochistan National Party has four seats, including three general seats and one woman seat. Awami League, Jamhoori Watan Party and Awami National Party have one seat each in the lower house of parliament.

The first session of the 15th National Assembly has been summoned for today, while the election for the new prime minister is expected to take placeon August 17 (Friday).

The PTI, which swept the July 25 general elections by winning 116 general seats, requires a simple majority of votes from the number of lawmakers present in the House to elect the party chairman Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In Punjab Assembly, the PTI won 119 general seats and with the inclusion of 23 independent candidates in the party’s fold, its tally reached 142 seats. The party was allocated 33 women reserved seats and four minority seats under the seat share formula taking its final seat tally to 179 members.

The PML-N won 129 general seats, and with the addition of an elected independent member in the party, its seat share stands at 130. With the inclusion of 30 women reserved seats and four minority seats, the party has 164 members in the Punjab Assembly. The PML-Q has made an electoral comeback in Punjab's politics after securing 10 seats in the provincial assembly, including eight general seats, two women reserved seats.

The PPP has seven seats in the house, with six general seats and a women reserved seat. Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party has one seat in the assembly while four independent candidates have not joined any of the party.

In the Sindh Assembly, the PPP won 73 general provincial assembly seats, with the inclusion of five minority and 17 women reserved seats, it is leading the tally with 95 seats. The PTI has been allocated 30 seats, including 23 general seats, five reserved women, and two minority members. While the MQM-Pakistan will have its 21 members in the assembly after winning 16 general seats, four reserved women and one minority seats. The GDA will have 15-member representation in the Sindh Assembly. Under the seat-share formula, it has been given four reserved women and one minority seat on its 10 general seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will have three members in the legislative assembly with two members on general seats and one reserved women seat. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will have one member representation in the assembly.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the PTI has increased its seats share to 64 members after the inclusion of two independent members in the party’s fold. With the numbers in hand, the party has taken its seat total to 84 seats after addition of 16 women and two minority seats. The MMA is at the distant second with 13 seats including 10 general seats, two women, and a minority reserved seat. ANP secured a nine-member representation with seven members on general seats and two seats on women reserved seats. The PML-N won five general seats, and with the addition of one women reserved seat, its tally stands at six in the provincial assembly. The PPP with four general seats and one women reserved sear stands with the total of five seats.

In the Balochistan Assembly, the BAP leads in the Balochistan Assembly with the total of 20 seats, after securing 15 general seats, four women reserved and one minority seat. MMA and BNP stand second in the assembly with their 10 members in the house after getting seven members each elected on general seats. Both the parties won two women reserved and minority seat respectively. The PTI secured five general seats, with the joining of an independent candidate its tally reached six. The party won one women reserved seat, swelling its final tally to seven. ANP have four seats in the assembly including four members on the general seats and one women reserved seat.