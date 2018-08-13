‘City needs urban forestry at par with international standards’

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui has stressed on the need for planting trees across the city to curb the effects of global warming and to make Karachi greener.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at his office on Sunday to review the progress of tree plantation drives that he had initiated. He said the city needs to develop urban forestry at par with international standards. “We can make the city greener for which all stakeholders need to participate.”

The meeting decided that urban forests would be developed and managed wherever sufficient space is available. Faruqui directed deputy commissioners to initiate this process. It was also decided that district-wise committees would be formed to supervise the campaigns.

Faruqui also talked about the need to engage the youth in these campaigns and asked Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, the director general of the Directorate of Inspection of Private Schools, to involve schools with sufficient space to carry out the plantation drive.