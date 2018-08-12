Imran Ismail to become new Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor, a press statement by the party said Saturday.

The statement said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given a formal approval for Imran Ismail's appointment as Sindh governor.

Currently, the post of Sindh governor lies vacant following resignation by Muhammad Zubair. Imran Ismail, who is considered a close affiliate of Imran Khan, had also won the elections in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111, Karachi.

The PTI has also decided to invite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister.

The PTI said the name of candidate for the coveted slot of chief minister of Punjab has been finalised which will be announced within 24 to 48 hours.

The PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah will also be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. The PTI has decided to take along the opposition and strengthen parliamentary traditions.

These decisions were made at a consultative meeting chaired by Imran Khan on formation of governments at the Centre and in provinces at Banigala.

Among others, senior party leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Babar Awan and Asad Qaiser attended the meeting.