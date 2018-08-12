Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Top Story

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC questions failure to arrest May 12 mayhem culprits

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Saturday questioned the failure to arrest the culprits involved in the May 12 mayhem and expressed its frustration by observing that the police had declared most of the cases as untraceable despite that the culprits were shown in video footages in the media.

Hearing the petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro asked the provincial prosecutor as to who masterminded the May 12 incident as the Chief Justice of Pakistan was obstructed from entering the court premises. Over 50 people were killed on May 12, 2007, in different parts of the city in violence and armed attacks on political parties and lawyers’ rallies that wished to welcome the then chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry.

The additional prosecutor general submitted a summary of May 12 cases mentioning that 65 cases were registered out of which 35 were declared A class as untraceable, while 24 cases were pending before the trial courts. The prosecutor submitted that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar was also involved in May 12 arson cases and was on bail. Additional attorney general Salman Talibuddin submitted that the court can order constitution of a commission to ascertain the facts but it would not serve the purpose as several cases are already pending before the trial courts. He suggested that the court may pass direction for expeditious trials of cases related to the May 12 mayhem.

The bench had earlier observed that court proceedings were also paralysed due to the May 12 mayhem, and inquired as to what action was taken against those involved in the obstruction of the justice.The court observed that amicus curie did not appear and directed him to come prepared and address the court on the points raised in the petition on August 13 so the case could be decided. The court also issued notice to the advocate general Sindh to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan