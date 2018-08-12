Court orders to producing accused involved in bank fraud

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Maqsood Anjum has ordered the police to produce Fazal-e-Maula and Muhammad Usman, allegedly involved in a fraudulent transaction of Rs63.5 million from a private bank in Saddar, Rawalpindi on September 11, 2018 in the court.

Both the accused with alleged cooperation of the bank officials transferred the huge amount through a joint account in a day and fled to Afghanistan.

The judge has ordered that if both the accused were not appeared on September 11, the court would issue the ex-party decision in favour of the victims and would confiscate all moveable and immoveable properties of the accused. The court also ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter and present a complete report to the court.

Both Fazal-e-Maula and Shakil Alam were business partners and decided to open a joint account.

The accused Fazal-e-Maula is a big dealer of precious stones. In March 17, 2018 the accused made a transaction of Rs63.5 million with the alleged cooperation of the bank cashier through a joint account.

The complainant Shakil Alam told the court that the bank made such a big transaction without my signature while I was a joint account holder. He said, "How the bank can transfer such a huge money in a day. He alleged that the bank also suspended my SMS alert service.

FIA Investigation Officer Muhammad Nadeem included the bank staff in the investigation and reported that the staff was involved in this fraud. “We are trying to find out alleged accused Fazal-e-Maula and Muhammad Usman, but, their houses are locked because they ran away,” said FIA official.