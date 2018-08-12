Prosecutors again attempt to strip Guatemala’s president of immunity

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala´s attorney general and the UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) moved on Friday to lift President Jimmy Morales´ immunity so he can be investigated for alleged illicit campaign financing.

It is the third time that the attorney general and the CICIG, which has taken the lead in pursuing high-level corruption cases in Guatemala, have sought to remove Morales´ immunity - which would require the support of two-thirds of Congress.

The attorney general and CICIG want to determine the origin of some $1 million in undeclared campaign financing Morales managed as secretary general of the conservative National Convergence Front (FCN) party he led from 2015 to 2016. Morales has denied any wrongdoing.