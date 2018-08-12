Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Business

REUTERS
August 12, 2018

QIA raises stake in Credit Suisse

DUBAI: Qatar´s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has increased its stake in Swiss bank Credit Suisse to 5.21 percent, the Qatar state news agency QNA said on Saturday.

"Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has become the largest investor in Switzerland´s Credit Suisse, after increasing its stake to 5.21 percent," the agency said, without providing further details.

QIA´s stake in Credit Suisse Group had fallen below 5 percent last August, but an SEC filing on Friday showed it had reported a 5.07 percent passive stake as of Aug. 6, 2018.

The sovereign wealth fund said last year it planned to expand its holdings despite a diplomatic crisis with fellow Arab states that erupted last summer, leading to a trade and travel boycott that had put pressure on Qatar´s economy.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism, a charge which Doha denies.

The economy of Qatar, the world´s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has largely weathered the sanctions, which initially prompted QIA to deposit billions of dollars in local banks to prevent them from suffering funding squeezes.

Bankers have said Qatar´s stake in Credit Suisse might become an issue for the Swiss bank´s plan to expand in Saudi Arabia, where it is seeking a full banking licence.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

