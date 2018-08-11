Minor boy sexually abused

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly sexually abused a minor boy in Mughalki area on Friday, police said.

One Tilawat Khan reported to the Misri Banda Police Station that his six-year old son was playing outside his house when one Shahid molested him.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Station House Officer Said Ismail said that the child had been shifted to the hospital for medical examination. The police arrested the accused after receiving the medical report and registered the case.