Importance of book reading emphasised

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Friday stressed the importance of book reading and said a teacher could play an important role in inculcating the habit of book reading among students.

He appreciated the National Book Foundation's role in the promotion and development of books in the country.

The minister said this during a visit to the NBF head offices here.

NBF Managing Director Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid welcomed the minister and took him to the Book Park, where the visitor planted a sapling.

He also visited the NBF Readers Club, NBF Book Shop, National Book Museum and section of kids’ book Kids Republic.

The minister also visited the National Training Institute for Literacy and Non Formal Education established by the National Commission for Human Development.

He attended a briefing on the NTI's functions and objectives.

Chairperson of the NCHD Razina Alam Khan was also present on the occasion.

The minister was told that the National Training Institute had devised National Plan of Action on

Literacy and NFE in collaboration with all the stakeholders to achieve educational targets. Meanwhile,

Rector of the National University of Sciences and Technology Lt-Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman called on education minister Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh.

The two discussed matters related to the cause of education and agreed on joint efforts for furthering it.