Migratory birds endowment fund meeting held

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh chaired the meeting of Houbara Bastard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund Board at the ministry.

All participants confirmed the minutes of previous meeting and endorsed draft accounting procedure for endowment fund. The participants also discussed process for appointment of fund manager.

It was decided that the accounting officer will report to the secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change.

The participants agreed that Rs250 million was not enough for long-term targets of the endowment Fund and so other funding opportunities should be explored.

A suggestion was to prepare a project for Economic Affair Division to tap donor funding.

It was decided that all members send their suggestions in written form to finalise them.

The meeting was attended by additional secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change Shakeel Awaan, inspector general (forests) Syed Mehmood Nasir, deputy director wildlife Samar Khan, representative of Ministry of Finance, Wildlife department of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.