Sat August 11, 2018
Lahore

Faizan Bangash
August 11, 2018

Sarwar says will treat treasury, opposition equally

LAHORE: Imran Khan’s nominee for the slot of Punjab governor, Chaudhry Sarwar has said that he will continue to perform his duties under the constitutional ambit and his doors will be opened to everyone, including the Opposition.

Talking to The News exclusively, Senator Chaudhry Sarwar, who was nominated by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as the new governor of Punjab stated that he believed in rule of law and would continue to play his role in strengthening democracy.

He said that he was a firm believer in the democratic system and would try his level best to fulfil the responsibility assigned to him by the party chairman. Sarwar, former British MP, had quit his foreign nationality when the Pakistan Muslim League-N came in power in 2013 and he was appointed as the governor of Punjab by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He held the office of Punjab governor between August 2013 to January 2015 after which he parted ways with PML-N due to multiple differences. His main difference with Sharifs was their interference in the affairs of Governor's House and lack of powers. He also had differences with the group of former MNA Asadur Rehman who hails from his hometown, Toba Tek Singh.

Asadur Rehman is brother of former judge of Lahore High Court and later Supreme Court of Pakistan Khalilur Rehman Ramday. Chaudhry Sarwar, soon after resigning from the office of Punjab governor, joined PTI and also served as PTI Punjab prganiser.

During his role as governor, he was often criticised by PML-N leadership for his open criticism of poor working of several government departments. He also had a role in the initiatives like Saaf Pani (clean drinking water).

Later, in 2018, he was the only PTI senator elected from Punjab in a Pakistan Muslim League-N dominated electoral college and secured 54 votes, which were almost 20 more than the actual strength of PTI in Punjab Assembly that comprised 371 members.

