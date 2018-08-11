Schools reopen after summer break today

LAHORE:After over two and half months annual summer break, public sector schools across the province will reopen on Saturday (today).

The summer vacation had started on May 17 in Punjab and as per the notification the schedule was for both public and private schools. However, over the years private schools have never followed the government’s instructions vis-à-vis summer break and follow their own schedule. While many private schools have already opened during this week, some others would be reopening in mid or last week of August.