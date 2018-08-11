KU plans events to celebrate Independence Day

The University of Karachi (KU) will celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, August 14, on the ground floor of the new administration building. This was notified by the registrar Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz on Friday.

The celebrations will kick off at 7:45am with a flag-hoisting ceremony. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will then address the faculty, employees and students of the varsity.

The main celebrations will commence from 9am, organsied by the KU Students’ Advisor Office. All students who have won laurels while representing the university in various competitions will be awarded medals.

Apart from that, national songs will be performed by various artists such as Sounds of Kolachi, Braadri Broadcast, Taimur Junaid Jamshed, Zoe Viccaji and others. Chinese teachers and foreign students will also present national songs. The vice chancellor will also lead the Independence Day Walk from the United Bank Limited branch in the varsity to the Pharmacy department.