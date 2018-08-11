Woman killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAKDARA: A woman was killed and five persons, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two gypsy families in Taisukhwar locality here on Friday, police officials said. They said two groups led by Said Karim and M Hussain confronted after an exchange of harsh words and opened indiscriminate fire in the limits of Ouch Police Station.
