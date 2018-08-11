Quality education

There are a large number of people who pay immense importance to education. According to them, one should continue to seek knowledge even if he or she has to travel to China for this purpose. There is no doubt that a country makes progress on the basis of its young educated people. However, in Pakistan, the education sector is in a dismal condition. From schools to colleges, almost all public education institutions have failed to provide quality education to students. Recruitment of under qualified teachers

It is the responsibility of the government to provide quality education to its citizens. However, in our country, the interests of a few have completely destroyed the education sector. The mushroom growth of private schools that are run as businesses based on a business model highlight the fact that education has become a money-making business for profiteers. Some teachers that are employed at government schools are set up their own schools and coaching centres. As a result, the pay more attention to their businesses and don’t mind missing work. People send their children to private schools out of compulsion.

Faryal Zafar

Karachi