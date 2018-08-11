Sat August 11, 2018
Newspost

August 11, 2018

New priorities

When it comes to creating a ‘new Pakistan’, it is important for us to get our priorities straight. It is unfortunate that we have never accorded any value to the surfeit of talent in our country. People are often granted government jobs on the basis of nepotism. This practice has not only damaged our government departments, but it has also affected the youth of this country. The narrative of change that has been put forth by Imran Khan needs to be implemented. The time has come to stabilise our public-sector organisations by implementing the policy of appointing the right man for the right job.

Candidates that have been directly appointed by previous governments should undergo a new testing process to ascertain their abilities. This country has been brutally mismanaged. What we need is a system of recruitment that cements all loopholes within the bureaucracy. Our PM-in-waiting should come up with a universal policy on the age for recruitment in the government sector. We should make it 35 years – like it is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Waqar Abro

Karachi

