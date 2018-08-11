Sat August 11, 2018
Monitoring Report
August 11, 2018

Feudal lord slashes off 12-year-old servant’s toes

SHEIKHUPURA: A feudal lord allegedly physically abused a minor domestic help he had employed at his residence here in the Factory Area police station limits and cut off the child’s toes, a police official said, after filing an FIR of the incident, Geo News reported.

Authorities say they have arrested three suspects named in the case. The detained culprits were identified as Rafaqat, Altaf and Ittefaq. According to the FIR filed at the Factory Area Police Station, Shahbaz, the complainant, alleged that Rafaqat swung an axe on the foot of his 12-year-old son, Nadir, who was on duty at the feudal lord’s lair but had refused to work. During the axe attack, Rafaqat slashed off two of the boy’s toes.

“The landlord got angry at me after I asked him if I can open livestock and swung an axe on my foot,” Nadir said. Shahbaz, the victim’s stepfather, further remarked that Rafaqat has been threatening to slash off Nadir’s legs, and accused Rafaqat of keeping his son locked up for 13 days in his mansion. 

