Man beats wife, paramour

JARANWALA: A man allegedly beat his wife and her alleged paramour after seeing them in an objectionable condition at Mohallah Razabad. Reportedly, Shahbaz’s wife Khalida Bibi, mother of three children, was alone in the house when her relative Nadeem Hussain came and stayed there on Thursday night. When Shahbaz came in the next morning, he allegedly beat them which left them unconscious. He thought that both of them died. Later, Shahbaz went to the city police station and present himself for arrest.
Comments