PTI agrees on forming commission to probe ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed on the formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in the recently-held elections.

Speaking on Geo News’ show ‘Capital Talk’, Fawad Chaudhry said that they were ready to form a parliamentary commission to probe the matter. Fawad Chaudhry said they had no objection to the commission and were ready to investigate rigging allegations.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif demanded formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in elections.

“The opposition demands formation of a parliamentary commission,” Shahbaz said while speaking to media in Islamabad. “We have the right to raise our voice against rigging in elections.”

He further said that the commission must comprise members of all parliamentary political parties.

“The commission must find out why the RTS was shut down. The commission must find why polling agents weren’t allowed to stay inside polling stations when votes were being counted,” the former Punjab CM said.

“Why were votes counted in absence of polling agents? The nation has the right to know about all of this,” he said.

On Wednesday, anti-PTI parties also staged a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad, against alleged rigging of polls. The protest was attended by the leadership of the like-minded parties, which also demanded resignation from the ECP officials.