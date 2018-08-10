COAS, Bosnian envoy discuss regional security issues

RAWALPINDI: Bosnian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Sakib Foric met Thursday Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

According to the army’s media cell, the meeting took place at the General Headquarters. In the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security, the ISPR stated in the press statement.