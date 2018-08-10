Two killed in road accidents

SARGODHA: Two people died in road accidents in Phularwan and Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

M Qasim Gujjar of Phularwan, Yaqoob and Munir were moving on a motorcycle on Bhalwal Road. Near a petrol pump a car hit them, leaving Qasim dead on the spot and other two wounded.

Motorcyclist Abdul Haq of Chak 3/NB died when a speeding vehicle hit him on Sargodha Road. The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Police have registered separate cases.

Husband arrested for killing wife: Police arrested a man on charges of killing his wife on Thursday. Allegedly, in Shakargarh Muhammad Asif killed his wife Yasmeen Bibi after exchanging harsh words with her over his ties with another woman. According to police, the accused had confessed to killing his wife.

Registration for intermediate starts: An online registration for the intermediate part-I examination for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha for session 2018-20 has started.

According to the secretary of the BISE, registration with single fee can be submitted till September 20 while after due date each applicant will be charged Rs500 as late fee charges.

He said each applicant would submit Rs800 as registration fee, development funds Rs150 and processing fee of Rs395. Only those candidates were eligible for registration which had participated in secondary school supplementary examinations 2018, he said. The last date for registration with late fee was October 5 after which no application will be received.

Independence Day celebrations: The district administration has announced the schedule for Independence Day celebrations starting from August 10. According to a spokesman for the district administration, the main ceremony would be held on Aug 14 at Company Bagh where national flag would be hoisted and other functions, including speeches would be held. Various events including inter-university competitions and a sports gala would be part of the celebrations.