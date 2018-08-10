Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law
Not a promising start
The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

PTI agrees on forming commission to probe ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed on the formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in the recently-held elections. Speaking on Geo News' show ‘Capital Talk’, Fawad Chaudhry said that they were ready to form a parliamentary commission to probe the matter. Fawad Chaudhry said they had no objection to the commission and were ready to investigate rigging allegations. Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif demanded formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in elections. "The opposition demands formation of a parliamentary commission," Shahbaz said while speaking to media in Islamabad. "We have the right to raise our voice against rigging in elections." He further said that the commission must comprise members of all parliamentary political parties. "The commission must find out why the RTS was shut down. The commission must find why polling agents weren’t allowed to stay inside polling stations when votes were being counted," the former Punjab CM said. "Why were votes counted in absence of polling agents? The nation has the right to know about all of this," he said. On Wednesday, anti-PTI parties also staged a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad, against alleged rigging of polls. The protest was attended by the leadership of the like-minded parties, which also demanded resignation from the ECP officials.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan