MNAs-elect say will attend PTM rally in Swabi

PESHAWAR: The MNAs-elect from North Waziristan and South Waziristan said on Monday they would attend the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)’s pubic meeting in Swabi on August 12.

Mosin Dawar and Ali Wazir were active members of the PTM but their membership of the core committee was suspended after they announced to contest the general elections 2018. Talking to The News, MNA-elect Mohsin Dawar said that he would not only attend the PTM’s public rally in Swabi, but was also campaigning for its success.

MNA-elect Ali Wazir also said he would attend the rally. He said he would perform any duty assigned to him by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement core committee.