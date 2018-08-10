Intending pilgrims facing hardships at Haji Camp

Islamabad : Intending pilgrims coming from different parts of the country to reside in Haji Camp, Islamabad, Thursday complained of facing immense problems due to the absence of basic facilities in the camp, said a group of intending pilgrims.

Talking to APP, Abdul Mannan, an intending pilgrim said Haji camp lacks air-conditioned rooms despite the sweltering heat. Washrooms give dirty look. There is no generator, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) facilities so the Hujaj have to endure scorching heat in case of power outages.

Malik Jamil, a relative of another intending pilgrim said, spending two or three days in Haji camp has become a nuisance.